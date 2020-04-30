STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor's rule in Bodoland Territorial Council areas irks BJP ally BPF

In a series of tweets, rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary, who is the chief of BPF as well as the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), expressed his unhappiness.

Published: 30th April 2020 05:32 PM

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Livid that Governor's rule has been imposed in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), the ruling BJP ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) said it was looking at other alternatives.

In a series of tweets, rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary, who is the chief of BPF as well as the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), expressed his unhappiness over the fact that Governor Jagdish Mukhi "assumed to himself the administration" of the BTC.

The BPF has already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the governor's order.

"Due to the #COVID19, the elections of Bodoland Territorial Council have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more. But instead of extending the term, the Honourable Governor has given the charge of Bodoland Territorial Area Districts to the Principal Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and have filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court against the order," Mohilary tweeted. 

"Though we are in an alliance with @BJP4India in the state, we are forced to reconsider our understanding. We are looking at other alternatives. I request Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah to look into the matter," another tweet by him read. 

What riled the BPF, which rules the BTC, was that its appeal for an extension of the Council's term by six months was not entertained.

The autonomous BTC administers the four districts of BTAD, which falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The governor is the constitutional head there. Governor's rule was imposed in the BTAD as the term of the 40-member BTC expired without an election being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11, the State Election Commission had announced the holding of the election on April 4. However, in the wake of the pandemic, it was deferred indefinitely. 

The state's ruling dispensation comprises BJP, BPF and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). If the BPF severs its ties with the BJP and pulls out of the government, it will not create a problem for the saffron party as it continues to enjoy the support of AGP. The BJP and AGP together have 75 MLAs in a House of 126. Assembly elections in Assam will be held early next year.

