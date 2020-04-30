STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Husband, in-laws booked for abetting woman's suicide in Maharashtra

The alleged accused were reportedly harassing the deceased's family to fulfil their dowry demands and had refused to wait till the lockdown was lifted, the official said.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By PTI

THANE: A case was registered against three members of a family for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 36-year-old housewife in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The Chitalsar police on Wednesday registered a case against the deceased woman's husband and in-laws, while no arrest has been made in the case so far, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

Nisha Bagadia jumped from the eighth-floor refuge area of a housing society in Chitalsar area on Monday, after allegedly suffering from frequent harassment at the hands of her husband Vikas and her in-laws, she said.

The alleged accused were reportedly harassing the deceased's family to fulfil their dowry demands and had refused to wait till the lockdown was lifted, the official said.

An offence under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide crime against women
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp