JNUEE 2020 application process extended till May 15

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the deadline for the registration and submission of application forms for entrance exams has been extended to May 15, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

A circular issued by the Director of Admissions said, "Due to the prevailing disturbing circumstances, the National Testing Agency has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations till May 15."

The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3.