Lengpui Airport upgradation in full swing during lockdown: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that upgradation of Lengpui Airport is in full swing during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The resurfacing of the runway and repairing of the road between the landing area and the terminal building is in progress, he said, after inspecting the renovation of the airport on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) handed over Rs 10 lakh to Zoramthanga as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight COVID-19.

Around 300 employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Mizoram Horticulture Officers and Staff Welfare Association also donated Rs 7 lakh and Rs 8.3 lakh respectively to the CMRF.

Earlier, each member of the Mizoram Horticulture Officers and Staff Welfare Association had donated their one day's salary, amounting to a total of Rs 2.5 lakh, to the CMRF to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.