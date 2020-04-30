STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Cop attacked by two colleagues in drunken brawl in Satna district

Preliminary investigations revealed that head constable Ram Bahadur  and constables Khushilal Rawat and Rakesh Rawat had picked up some country liquor to party after duty hours.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SATNA (MADHYA PRADESH): A 52-year-old head constable was allegedly attacked by two of his colleagues in a drunken brawl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light in the early hours of Thursday when a few passersby found head constable Ram Bahadur lying on the road in a grievously injured state, an official said.

Bahadur was rushed to a hospital in Jabalpur district for advanced health care, city superintendent of police (CSP) Gautam Solanki said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bahadur was friends with constables Khushilal Rawat and Rakesh Rawat and the trio had picked up some country liquor to party after duty hours, an official, on condition of anonymity, said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon at his rented accommodation in the Civil Lines police station area, he said. The police were investigating the involvement of two more persons in the attack, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

