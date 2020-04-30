Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new cases
Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061 with as many as 290 coronavirus patients having died in the city so far.
Published: 30th April 2020 08:57 PM
MUMBAI: Maharashtra, with 583 new COVID- 19 cases, crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday, while 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 459, said a state health department official.
He said that with the addition of new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,498. As 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, the toll rose to 459, said the official.
Positive cases -- 583
Deaths - 32
Discharge - 180
Cumulative total cases - 10,498
Deaths -- 459
Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061, he said adding that as many as 290 coronavirus patients have died in the city so far. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,498, new cases 583, deaths 459, discharged 1,773, active cases 8266, people tested so far 1,45,798.