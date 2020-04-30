STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA arrests one more in suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh case

On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.

Published: 30th April 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

An NIA source related to the probe said that Tariq Ahmed Mir was in touch with Davinder Singh, who is being probed by the anti-terror probe agency.

An NIA source related to the probe said that Tariq Ahmed Mir was in touch with Davinder Singh, who is being probed by the anti-terror probe agency.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a major development in the tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has arrested an alleged terrorist Tariq Ahmed Mir for providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA official related to the probe told IANS, "We have arrested Mir for his alleged role in providing logistic support to terrorists in Kashmir for long.

The official further said that Mir has provided support to the terrorists in Kashmir on a number of occasions and was active with terrorists for long.

An NIA source related to the probe also said that Mir was in touch with Singh, who is being probed by the anti-terror probe agency.

"We have verified that he was in touch with Singh for some time. We will probe their relations and also probe if any other police officers were in touch with Mir," the source added.

The source further said that in the coming days few more arrests will be made.

On January 11, police arrested Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.

After initial investigations by the J&K Police the case was handed to the NIA.

Police sources said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was later shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Davinder Singh DSP Davinder Singh Davinder Singh case NIA
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp