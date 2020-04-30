STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not getting any time to sleep, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata said at a time everybody across India was working from home, she and some of her officers were doing fieldwork.

Published: 30th April 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Hitting the streets regularly in her bid to combat the Covid 19 pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was having to do without sleep as all her time was getting exhausted in standing by the distressed.

"My entire day is spent in standing by the distressed. This goes on from the morning to the dead of the night.

"Where is the time to get some sleep? I cannot tell you... After all I am also a human being. I am having a nagging headache since yesterday (Tuesday)," the Chief Minister told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee said at a time everybody across India was working from home, she and some of her officers were doing fieldwork. "We are virtually working on double shifts," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp