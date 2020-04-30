STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sealed borders a hurdle in movement of workers

Layers of barricading and security checks were being carried out and each vehicle crossing the borders was being checked thoroughly.

Police personnel stop commuters at Delhi-Faridabad border after all Haryana borders with Delhi were sealed during the nationwide in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Faridabad

Police personnel stop commuters at Delhi-Faridabad border after all Haryana borders with Delhi were sealed during the nationwide in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Faridabad. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, inter-state borders connecting Delhi to the neighbouring states have been sealed, which is now causing problems in the movement of workers engaged on essential services.

When IANS visited the border on Wednesday, layers of barricading and security checks were being carried out and each vehicle crossing the borders was being checked thoroughly.

As strict protocols are being followed to allow entry and exit through the Delhi-Faridabad Border, many people are sent back from the border.

Speaking to IANS, Khushboo who works at Hind Labs in Delhi's R.K. Puram area, said, "We are carrying our ID cards, yet they are not allowing us to go. If this remains the case, how would we help the public at large?"

Arun, who works with Apollo Pharmacy and is engaged in supply of medicines, said he is in medical line, but is not being allowed to go to his home in Faridabad. "Our passes are not being considered. We are repeatedly told that we don't have permission. We are not being allowed to go to our homes," he said.

Another person engaged in essential services of dairy products, Narendra, said, "I am not being allowed to go to Faridabad, where I have my cattle."

Neighbouring Haryana sealed it borders recently and imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles to and from the borders.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 31,787 on Wednesday evening, with 1,813 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated. This takes the total recovery rate to 24.5 per cent.

"We sealed the interstate borders in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are allowing the essential services so that normal public does not face any inconvenience," Faridabad ACP Dhaarna Yadav told IANS.

She said tucks carrying essential services are being allowed and the locals have been advised to get their treatment done in nearby hospitals.

"There are many people who are roaming without any urgent reason. People should not come out of their home without any reason", she said.

"I understand that a small section of population is being inconvenienced, but we have to understand that these are challenging times for the nation. All of us should adapt ourselves to the new circumstances. There is no need to panic."

