Shun petty politicking: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ticks off Mamata Banerjee

By IANS

KOLKATA: Expressing pain over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that the opposition parties were behaving like 'vultures waiting for the dead', Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, here on Thursday, asked her to shun 'petty politicking'.

"Appeal all parties to be in sync in combating Covid-19. Pained @MamataOfficial opposition behaving like 'vultures waiting for the dead'. We are in 'roof falling' situation and must shun petty politicking," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankhar also accused the Banerjee government of 'muzzling' the media.

"Concerned @MamataOfficial warning to media 'behave properly' have noticed, felt muzzling and control of media by varied means. Why put media in fear?

"There should not be anything to hide. Independent media is spine, essential element of democracy. Why stress this asset," the Governor tweeted.