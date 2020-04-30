STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court refuses to put a hold on Delhi Central Vista project

The top court was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's decision to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan.

Published: 30th April 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 01:52 PM

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the whopping Rs 20000 crore worth Delhi Central vista project. The top court was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's decision to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan.

The central government had earlier approved the land-use change as required for the Central Vista development project on the recommendations of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), paving the way for construction of a new Parliament building among others. This decision will ensure that green areas and public-semi-public spaces are adequately compensated or enhanced in Lutyens’ Delhi.

At present, the Central Vista houses Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, India Gate, National Archives among others. All these iconic buildings were constructed before 1931, the year in which the new capital was inaugurated. Other office buildings were built subsequently to address the office requirements of central ministries and departments in an unplanned manner. 

Under the new plan, a new Parliament House is planned that will address not only the space requirement but also result into an iconic structure which stands as a symbol of democracy. The project also involves the creation of new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice-President near the South and North Blocks and the demolition of the existing buildings along the two sides of Rajpath, to make way for a concentration of about 10 government building complexes.

Central Vista Supreme Court Parliament of India Delhi Central vista Lutyens' Delhi
