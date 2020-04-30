UGC extends research work submission period by six months

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A special committee constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended permission to Ph.D. and M.Phil research scholars for submission of research work by six months. This came after the scholars requested for more time to submit their thesis and dissertations in universities across the country amid the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its recommendation sent to the UGC, the committee has said that M.Phil and Ph.D. students should be given six months extension for submission of thesis.

Along with this, the committee has also recommended to conduct the test online and after assessing the universities' situation, an open book examination will be conducted if the circumstances demand.

A Ph.D student Nupur said "Researchers are facing problems in submitting their thesis. As per UGC rules and ordinances of University of Delhi, many researchers seeking seminars, thesis have to submit their paper within the stipulated time as per the university ordinance."

Giving the additional time of six months, the committee said "Six-month extension period should be added for PhD, MPhil scholars to complete the degree and submit the thesis."