'Yes We Care': A song to spread peace in Manipur in the time of COVID-19

Prasanta Mazumdar

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In conflict-ridden Manipur, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bloom some flowers of peace.

As people suffer in the lockdown, a group of artistes has come together with a music album “Yes We Care” to spread the message of peace, brotherhood and bonhomie.

The English version of the song has been translated into seven languages and dialects. Released two days ago on a YouTube channel, the songs have been well accepted by people far and wide. They were recorded in Nagamese (Nagaland’s lingua franca), Vaiphei, Paite, Tangkhul, Manipuri, Hindi and Khoibu.

The album is the brainchild of Nobert Khayi. He said the idea behind it was to spread across a message of peace and lift up the spirits of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our message was that we should be happy in spite of the pandemic. We should stand up and fight it together,” Nobert, who is the Tangkhul Music Forum president in Ukhrul district, told The New Indian Express.

“Our second purpose relates to Manipur’s diverse ethnicity. There is always a miscommunication and misunderstanding between people living in the hills and the valley. Through this album, we sought to unite them in our prayer regardless of caste, creed, religion or social strata and without any prejudice,” Nobert said.

Echoing him, singer Devica Mangsatabam, who sang it in Meitei (Manipuri) language, said, “We tried to show that we may live in a diverse society but we are united; that we should all live together in peace and fight the disease.”

Mandira Das, who belted it out in Hindi, said, “The song says we are strong and we will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to fight it together.”

Nobert composed the song in English, Tangkhul and Nagamese and sang it solo in the three languages and dialects. He said his initial plan was to get it recorded in 13 languages and dialects but that did not happen for some reasons.

“After putting it up on YouTube, we are reaching out to people through other social media platforms. We are getting a good response,” he said, adding, “Around Rs 40,000 went into the album’s making. I received some donations from well-wishers”.