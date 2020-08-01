AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

By PTI

BALLIA: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it.

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh in this regard in Lucknow on Friday.

"The AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by the SBSP," Rajbhar claimed.

He said former Uttar Pradesh minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a week's time and a formal announcement in this regard will be made in the national capital.

Meanwhile, charging the BJP-led Union and state governments with befooling people, Om Prakash Rajbhar said both parties will join hands to launch a struggle against "anti-people policies of the ruling party".

The SBSP chief said a rally will be held after the coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part.

There is an effort to bring all parties having similar ideology on one platform to oust the BJP from power, the SBSP chief said, adding that as of now, there are eight parties in the morcha.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, earlier an NDA ally in the state, was removed from the UP cabinet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just a day after the Lok Sabha polls concluded in May 2019 for making embarrassing statements against the BJP.

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Rajbhar had said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes, drawing instant ire of senior BJP leaders.

Adityanath had also got all other SBSP members holding the rank of the minister of state removed.

Later, the former minister floated the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha with a focus on the 2022 assembly elections.

The Rajbhar community constitutes 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and regarded as the second most politically dominant community after the Yadavs in eastern UP.