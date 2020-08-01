STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh in this regard in Lucknow on Friday.

Published: 01st August 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it.

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh in this regard in Lucknow on Friday.

"The AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by the SBSP," Rajbhar claimed.

He said former Uttar Pradesh minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a week's time and a formal announcement in this regard will be made in the national capital.

Meanwhile, charging the BJP-led Union and state governments with befooling people, Om Prakash Rajbhar said both parties will join hands to launch a struggle against "anti-people policies of the ruling party".

The SBSP chief said a rally will be held after the coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part.

There is an effort to bring all parties having similar ideology on one platform to oust the BJP from power, the SBSP chief said, adding that as of now, there are eight parties in the morcha.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, earlier an NDA ally in the state, was removed from the UP cabinet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just a day after the Lok Sabha polls concluded in May 2019 for making embarrassing statements against the BJP.

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Rajbhar had said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes, drawing instant ire of senior BJP leaders.

Adityanath had also got all other SBSP members holding the rank of the minister of state removed.

Later, the former minister floated the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha with a focus on the 2022 assembly elections.

The Rajbhar community constitutes 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and regarded as the second most politically dominant community after the Yadavs in eastern UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party AAP Arvind Rajbhar Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha Om Prakash Rajbhar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp