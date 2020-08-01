STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal's Buxa reserve to get 6 Royal Bengal tigers from Kaziranga

The six tigers are being relocated from Kaziranga to Buxa as these two reserve forests have similar habitats, the official said.

Published: 01st August 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Bengal Tiger pauses in a jungle clearing in Kaziranga National Park. (Photo| AFP)

Royal Bengal Tiger pauses in a jungle clearing in Kaziranga National Park. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal forest department is bringing six tigers to Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district, as part of its effort to augment the population of big cats in the national park, an official said on Saturday.

The six big cats are being brought from Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha told PTI.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure safe and smooth transit of the animals," he said. Sinha said the government wanted to increase the population of Royal Bengal tigers in BTR, the largest forest in North Bengal with an area of 745 sq-km.

"Recently, two Royal Bengal tigers have been spotted in Buxa through our camera traps. These two big cats were seen from various locations of the core area of the forest. So, at least two tigers are there already and we need to raise the number," Sinha said.

The six tigers are being relocated from Kaziranga to Buxa as these two reserve forests have similar habitats, the official said.

The BTR, which is spread over the plains and foothills, has about 390 sq-km of core area and is home of 73 mammal species including leopard, chital deer and wild boar.

The forest department had recently launched a short film about the BTR, the official said.

The film was handed over to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to create a buzz about the reserve forest nationally, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royal Bengal tiger Tiger
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp