Bihar to send daily health bulletins to kin of coronavirus patients, launches app

The state health department has developed an app named “Sanjivan” to provide all information related to COVID-19 to the people of state.

People being punished for not wearing face masks during total lockdown imposed in Bihar | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar has become the first state to start issuing daily health bulletins of coronavirus patients from COVID-dedicated hospitals and other government-run institutions (including PMCH) to the kin. The state health department has developed an app named “Sanjivan” to provide all information related to COVID-19 to the people of the state.

Confirming this, principal health secretary, Pratyay Amrit said that the department has directed all hospitals to start issuing daily health bulletins in the evening to the kin of patients, who remain worried. The health bulletins will also be made available at concerned hospital’s enquiry desks for free.  

“The Sanjivan App can be downloaded on the smartphones for obtaining instant information on testing, self-registration, home -isolation, suitable nearby hospitals and availability of beds in corona-dedicated and other hospitals”, he said.

Side by side, the “Medical Control Room” (MCR) is also being set up in each of the 38 districts of Bihar with 10 lines to remain functional round the clock. Amrit said that the MCRs will have toll-free numbers for the public over which doctors and medical experts are available round the clock. The state health department has authorised the district administration to take services of private doctors also at MCR at the honorarium of Rs 2000 per day.

“The MCR will also provide an ambulance to highly vulnerable, pregnant women and patients of other diseases for COVID-19 tests”, he said. He also said that the state will get testing capacity enhanced to 40000 per day in the next few days.

