STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress veterans in MP sing Ram tune, hail Ayodhya temple construction

Reacting to the twin developments, state BJP spokesperson Ashish Agrawal said this is all nothing, but political gimmick ahead of the crucial bypoll in 27 Assembly seats in MP.

Published: 01st August 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ahead of 27 Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition Congress is singing Ram tune.

While Lord Ram's birthplace Ayodhya is preparing for the August 5 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony and visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two veteran Congress politicians in MP -- Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh -- have welcomed the start of construction of Ram Temple.

"It represents the fulfillment of the long-awaited dream of the people. It has become possible due to the collective agreement of all people in the country. This is possible in India only," Nath had said in a video message on Friday evening.

Just a few hours later, on Saturday Digvijaya Singh's tweeted on the issue. Known for remarks like 'saffron terror', 'Osamaji', and demand for probe into Batla House encounter in the past, Singh tweeted on Saturday, "Lord Ram is the nucleus of our faith and the entire country is running by his grace only. We aspire that a grand Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya soon. Late Rajiv Gandhi also wanted it to happen."

In another tweet, Singh, however, wrote, that the muhurt (time period) when the foundation of the temple will be laid on August 5 is 'inauspicious'.

Reacting to the twin developments, state BJP spokesperson Ashish Agrawal said this is all nothing, but political gimmick ahead of the crucial bypoll in 27 Assembly seats in MP.

"If the Congress is so committed towards building of Ram temple in Ayodhya, then the two senior leaders should also clarify why their government at Centre in 2007 had submitted before the Supreme Court in the Sethusamudram project matter that there was no historical evidence to establish the existence of Lord Ram or the other characters of Ramayana.

Importantly, the Kamal Nath-led Congress had gone for soft-Hindutva in its 2018 assembly poll manifesto, including building gaushalas (cowsheds) in every village panchayat and actualising erstwhile BJP regimes' unfulfilled promise of building Ram Van Gaman Path on the route taken by Lord Ram during exile.

During its 15-month-tenure, the Kamal Nath government had also made other soft Hindutva announcements, including building a permanent stage for Ramlilas in every local urban body, increasing the remuneration of temple priests and also starting Orchha Mahotsava in Orchha town famous for the Ramraja temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Nath Digvijaya Singh Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan MP bypoll
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp