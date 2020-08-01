STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: Centre allows export of low-cost desi ventilators, says fatality rate declining in India

On Friday, the government had said that of over 5 lakh active Covid-19 patients—only 1,579 were on ventilators.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy launches ICo-Vent on Tuesday. It is likely to address the shortage of ventilators in the world

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The group of ministers on Covid-19, headed by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has recommended allowing export of made-in-India ventilators to foreign countries in need of the crucial medical equipment.

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that it had sent the proposal to the GOM which was approved and has now been communicated to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further action.

The decision, said the ministry, was taken as the Covid-19 related case fatality rate has been declining and has now come down to 2.15%. On Friday, the government had said that of over 5 lakh active Covid-19 patients—only 1,579 were on ventilators.

Additionally, there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators,” said the ministry in the statement. “Compared to January 2020, there are presently more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators.”

The export prohibition and restriction on ventilators was imposed in March this year to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight Covid-19. “Now with export of ventilators having been allowed, it is hoped that domestic ventilators would be in a position to find new markets for Indian ventilators in foreign countries,” the government said.

The Centre had planned to supply 50,000 low-cost indigenously developed ventilators to states made by at least 5 companies, but it's not clear how many of these were eventually sent.

Initially, some states had complained about the quality of the ventilators, but the health ministry had sought to dismiss the concerns saying the medical devices fulfilled all the stipulated technical specifications.

Ventilators are required by those Covid-19 patients who are in a severe stage of illness when the virus damages the lungs badly. Initially, it was being estimated that ventilators will be a crucial tool to fight the epidemic. However, not more than 2% of the total active cases have required ventilators so far through the course of the pandemic in India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ventilator made in India ventilators ventilator export Indian ventilators
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp