STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NOC from Ministry of Defence must before releasing film/documentary/web series on Army theme

This has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of Defence Forces and hurt the sentiments of Defence personnel and veterans.

Published: 01st August 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

PTI file Image used for representational purpose only

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Defence has advised producers of film, documentary and web series to obtain NOC (No Objection Certificate) before putting it into the public domain. The need was felt after complaints of distorted depiction of Indian Army Personnel and Military Uniform were received.

Sources said, “Ministry of Defence has now formally written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), MeITY and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain NOC from the Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any film/ documentary/ web series on Army theme in public domain.”

This has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of Defence Forces and hurt the sentiments of Defence personnel and veterans.

A letter intimating of the decision was addressed to the Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was released on July 27, 2020.

It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that some production houses making films on Army theme are using contents which are distorting the image of the Indian Army. the letter mentioned

Therefore the producers of movie/web series etc based on Army theme may be advised to obtain the ‘NOC’ from Ministr of Defence before the telecast of any movie/documentary army theme in public domain. They may also be advised to ensure that any incident which distorts the image of Defnce Forces or hurts the sentiments may be prevented.

The letter mention particularly that  'XXX Uncensored (season-2)' web series depicted Indian Army Personnel and Military Uniform in distorted manner. FIR against ALT Balaji was also launched seeking legal action against the producer and the OTT platform.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Defence Ministry NOC Army theme
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp