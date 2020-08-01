NOC from Ministry of Defence must before releasing film/documentary/web series on Army theme

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Defence has advised producers of film, documentary and web series to obtain NOC (No Objection Certificate) before putting it into the public domain. The need was felt after complaints of distorted depiction of Indian Army Personnel and Military Uniform were received.



Sources said, “Ministry of Defence has now formally written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), MeITY and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to advise production houses to obtain NOC from the Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any film/ documentary/ web series on Army theme in public domain.”



This has been done to curtail the incidents which distort the image of Defence Forces and hurt the sentiments of Defence personnel and veterans.



A letter intimating of the decision was addressed to the Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was released on July 27, 2020.

It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that some production houses making films on Army theme are using contents which are distorting the image of the Indian Army. the letter mentioned



Therefore the producers of movie/web series etc based on Army theme may be advised to obtain the ‘NOC’ from Ministr of Defence before the telecast of any movie/documentary army theme in public domain. They may also be advised to ensure that any incident which distorts the image of Defnce Forces or hurts the sentiments may be prevented.



The letter mention particularly that 'XXX Uncensored (season-2)' web series depicted Indian Army Personnel and Military Uniform in distorted manner. FIR against ALT Balaji was also launched seeking legal action against the producer and the OTT platform.

