STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One year of Article 370 abrogation: Focusing on improving healthcare, employment to ensure 'Naya Kashmir', says government

On August 5 last year, the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and also announced its bifurcation into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 01st August 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar.

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A year after the abrogation of special status to the erstwhile state, the focus of Jammu and Kashmir administration has been on ten fields, especially health sector, ease of governance and democratic decentralisation, officials said on Saturday.

Listing achievements of the administration, the officials said it adopted the concept of 'Naya Kashmir', ensured social sector development, economic revival, implementation of Swachh Bharat mission and skill development and employment.

On August 5 last year, the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and also announced its bifurcation into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The two new UTs came into existence on October 31 last year.

The officials said discriminatory and unjust state laws were either repealed or modified, which included the Ranbir Penal Code (substitute of the IPC) and transfer of property act, and more than 170 central laws were made applicable which include progressive laws like right to protect SC/STs, forest dwellers, juveniles and the aged.

The officials claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could now enjoy equal rights like any other Indian citizen who would have the right to fair compensation for the land acquired.

The domicile law was implemented to protect people's interest and certificates were issued for eligible people so that the doors to employment in government jobs would be opened to them, including West Pakistan refugees, Gurkhas, sanitation workers and women who had married non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration, while committed to social equity, removed all undue privileges of ex-ministers besides ceiling pensions for politicians.

In the welfare sector, the administration gave utmost priority to social security and in last one year, pension benefits were extended to 7,42,781 beneficiaries besides giving minority pre-matric scholarship to 4,76,670 beneficiaries.

Focussing on education, the administration added 50 new degree colleges, the largest in 70 years, besides sanctioning or operationalising of seven medical colleges.

During this year, the Centre introduced a unique market intervention scheme under which remunerative prices were paid through DBT, and transportation was by the central procuring agency to help and stablise the apple market.

This move defeated the terrorists who had threatened apple growers against plucking of the fruit from orchid, the officials said.

During the year, a global investment summit was organized, seven roadshows held during which 168 MoUs for Rs 13,600 crores were signed.

The government has identified 6,000 acres of government land for industry and land has been transferred for setting up 37 industrial estates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 370 Naya Kashmir
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp