Real estate developer shot dead in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A 48-year-old real estate developer was allegedly shot dead by two persons over business rivalry in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Jinesh Thakkar was gunned down by two men near a housing complex late on Friday night, the station house officer of Mahatma Phule police station said.

The victim sustained four bullet wounds and died on the spot, he said, adding that business rivalry may have been a motive for the killing.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, the official said.