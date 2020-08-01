STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Uninvited’ Advani, Joshi likely to attend ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ through video conferencing

It may be noted that both Advani and Joshi had recently attended the hearing in Babri Masjid demolition in a special CBI court in Lucknow through video conferencing.

Published: 01st August 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (File photo by PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has allegedly not sent Bhoomi Pujan invites to BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Both the saffron stalwarts, who played a crucial role in the temple movement, are unlikely to be physically present in the ceremony in the temple town.

However, as per the highly-placed trust sources, both BJP veterans would join the ceremony through video conferencing. There are chances of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the event. The administration has prepared a list of top 10 leaders of the BJP who will be attending the event through video conferencing owing to their age factor and ongoing COIVD-19 crisis.

It may be noted that both Advani and Joshi had recently attended the hearing in Babri Masjid demolition in a special CBI court in Lucknow through video conferencing. Both the leaders had pleaded for an exemption from physical appearance in the court owing to their medical condition, age factor and the pandemic.

Moreover, the sources claimed that the list of invitees did not comprise any industrialist or high-profile NRI guest, as was reported by a section of media. Other prominent faces of the temple movement such as Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh had received the invite and they have confirmed their presence in the
temple town on August 5. Even the family of Kothari brothers, who were killed in the firing on kar sewaks in 1990 under Mulayam Singh Yadav’s regime, have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

Besides, PM Modi and CM Yogi, other dignitaries on the dais would be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, VHP vice-president, and temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The rituals for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony would start at 8 am and culminate with PM laying the silver bricks as the foundation of the temple at 12:15 pm followed by his address.

The ceremony would be aired live and big LED screens would be put up across the temple town.

The PM will land in Lucknow by his IAF special plane and take off from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport for Ayodhya by an IAF MI 7 chopper. He is likely to offer prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple before visiting the Bhoomi Pujan site. The PM will then plant a Parijat sapling and perform the 'Bhoomi Pujan.'  

The Prime Minister then would take the stage where he would release the postal stamp on the life of Lord Ram, according to highly placed sources. The CM would accompany the PM after receiving him in Lucknow and would gift him a wooden statue of Lord Ram and a Kodand (Bow of Lord Ram) after the latter's speech to conclude.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
L K Advani MM Joshi Ram Temple construction Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp