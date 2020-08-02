STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah, scheduled to attend bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, hospitalised with COVID-19

Shah had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet colleagues on July 29 when the cabinet approved the new National Education Policy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was being hospitalised as per doctor's advise.  Taking to Twitter the minister requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. 

He tweeted, “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested.”

The minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. As per doctors, Shah has comorbidities and, thus, comes under the vulnerable category.

Just a day ago, Shah had attended a public event -- international webinar to mark the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Gangadhar Tilak.

Home ministry sources said that several officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will soon undergo COVID tests.

He was likely to join PM Modi in attending the August 5 ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. 

The prominent guest list for the ceremony includes Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi. Sources have also reported that the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders.

Earlier, a priest and 16 cops on duty at the Ram temple site tested positive for the deadly virus.

