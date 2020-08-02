STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh govt sets up 157 COVID centres for patients with no or mild symptoms

The state government has ordered all the district collectors to increase the number of beds to 25,000 in the COVID care centres.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has set up 157 COVID care centres with 18,598 beds in the state for treatment of coronavirus patients with no or mild symptoms, an official said here on Sunday.

Arrangements are being made to increase the availability of beds for such patients to 25,000, he said.

"At present, the state has 157 COVID care centres in different districts with 18,598 beds for treatment of asymptomatic coronavirus patients or those who have mild symptoms," the public relations department official said.

The state government has ordered all the district collectors to increase the number of beds to 25,000 in the COVID care centres, he added.

Besides, the state has 29 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with a capacity of treatment of 3,384 patients at a time, he said.

Sixteen COVID care centres are operational in Dhamtari district, 11 each in Raipur, Jashpur and Surguja districts while 10 each in Balod, Bilaspur and Koriya, he said.

Earlier, the health department had allowed, on a pilot basis, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment in isolation at home while complying with certain guidelines, he said.

Initially, 285 coronavirus positive patients across 28 districts 50 of them from Raipur district will be allowed to undergo treatment at home, he said.

Till Saturday, the state had reported 9,427 COVID-19 cases.

However, 2,762 of them were active cases as 6,610 have been discharged and 55 other have died, he added.

