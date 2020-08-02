STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Dalit youths tied to tree, thrashed, made to lick spit for allegedly killing goats in Jharkhand

Police sources informed that 18 people, including village Mukhiya, have been named in the FIR lodged by the two Dalit youths.

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a sensational incident, two dalit youths were allegedly tied with a tree and thrashed by hundreds of villagers belonging to Yadav community and made to lick their spit alleging them of killing their goat at Ghaghardiha village under Muffassil Police Station in Giridih, around 220 kilometers from state capital Ranchi.

Later, in a Panchayat called by villagers, the two youths were also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 as a compensation paid to the owner of the goats.

"On Monday, goats had entered our fields after which we tried to drag them out by hitting them by sticks. When their owners saw us dragging them they took us along with them and slit their throats and threw them into our premises alleging we killed them. Later, on Tuesday morning, they dragged me and
Shankar Kumar Das away from our homes and tied with a tree and thrashed us badly before the presence of Mukhia. They also made us to lick our spit before hundreds of villagers," said one of the victims Parmanand Kumar Das.

They were also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for killing the goat and released only after paying the fine amount, he added.

Parmanand alleged that even after paying the fine amount, they were being threatened by the people of Yadav community that their throats will also be slit as was done with the goats. He said that they have left their homes as they fear that they will be killed by the Yadav.

When their family members tried to mediate, they were also beaten up by the villagers. "Parmanand and Shankar were being beaten before Mukhia and when I reached there, they also started beating me. The two were also made to lick their spits and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each," said victim’s family member.

Incidentally, everything happened in presence of village Mukhia Baleshwar Yadav but he remained a mute spectator and even threatened dalit youths to put their houses on fire if they tried to lodge a complaint with police. He, however, denied that the duo were made to lick their spits but accepted that they were tied
to a tree but were released after he asked them to do so. 

When police was informed about the incident, SP Giridih visited the village on Sunday and tried to get into the details of the matter following which FIR was lodged from both sides. "It is being alleged that the two youths belonging to dalit community were tied to a tree and beaten up brutally by the people of Yadav community for killing a goat which had entered into their fields. Investigations are still on and strict
action will be taken against those found involve in the incident," said Giridih SP Amit Renu.

Meanwhile, separate FIR’s have been lodged from both sides which includes names of several people from both sides, he added.

SP said that there was an old rage between the two groups which escalated further after the incident.
