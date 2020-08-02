STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decline in Covid-19 positivity rate makes Assam to open up

The steps are being seen as an experiment. The government wants to see how things pan out. If they do not get worse, the state might open up further from August 15.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:42 PM

quarantine centre

Workers construct a temporary quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The decline in Covid-19 positivity rate has encouraged Assam to open up.

A day after the state government had taken a decision on re-opening schools and colleges from September 1 pending approval from the Central government, the state on Sunday announced a slew of lockdown relaxations, albeit for 12 days till August 14.

As per the decisions, shopping malls and gymnasiums will operate from Monday to Friday on one side of the road in Kamrup (Metro) district and both sides in case of other districts. Retail and wholesale shops are already operational.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services have been also allowed to function from Monday to Friday but with the maintenance of social distancing. The government has also allowed inter-district movement of people although it is only on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Also, all government offices including banks, insurance companies etc shall operate with 100% workforce except pregnant women. Buses will ferry the staff. Similarly, non-contact sports in open space but by maintaining social distancing has been allowed.

The government said the decisions were made after due consideration of the situation and taking into consideration the latest directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering and social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations shall remain prohibited. All kinds of activities have been prohibited on Saturdays and Sundays.

Assam so far recorded 41,726 Covid-19 cases, including 101 deaths. Currently, there are 10,180 active cases. The state’s mortality rate is 0.24%, which is the lowest in the country and recovery rate is 75%, which is the 4th best. As regards tests in per million, the state stands at the fifth place.

“We work for a larger goal of humanity and not for a model. Our commitment to fighting the pandemic is robust,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted giving out the data.
 

