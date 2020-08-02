STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Goa Assembly Speaker Anant Shet dies

Former speaker of Goa Assembly and BJP leader Anant Shet died on Sunday morning at a hospital near here, a party leader said.

Published: 02nd August 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Anant Shet

Former Goa Assembly Speaker Anant Shet

By PTI

PANAJI: Former speaker of Goa Assembly and BJP leader Anant Shet died on Sunday morning at a hospital near here, a party leader said.

He was 59.

Shet breathed his last at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji where he was admitted after prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife and son.

He was speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly from January 12, 2016 to March 14, 2017.

He represented the Mayem Assembly constituency in North Goa district from 2007 to 2017.

Condoling Shet's death, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described him as a grassroot leader.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and Senior BJP leader Shri Anant Shet. A grassroot leader and very humble and down to earth person. His contribution towards the state and service to the people will always be remembered," he tweeted.

BJP state general secretary Narendra Sawaikar also expressed grief over Shet's death.

"Saddened to learn about sad and untimely demise of 2 time MLA of Mayem and former speaker #AnantShet. My deepest condolences to his family. May his departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti! he said in a tweet. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed his condolences. Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Anant Vishnu Shet. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anant Shet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp