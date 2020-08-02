STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gehlot writes to PM, urges him to hold meeting with CMs on COVID-19 management

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said the country's battle with the pandemic has reached a decisive phase.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur Saturday Aug. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to hold a video conference with chief ministers regarding Covid-19 management in several states. “The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has reached a decisive phase. All states with their full strength and resources have tried to stop the spread of Covid-19.

At the same time, financial support has also been provided to needy people, who have lost their means of livelihood during this  epidemic,” Gehlot wrote in  the letter. “In such a difficult and challenging time you had meaningful dialogue with the Chief Ministers of the states through video conferencing in the last few months, which is commendable.

Along with the ideals of collaborative federalism, such dialogues help in exchange of knowledge, knowledge of better strategies being adopted in various states and establishing mutual coordination,” he said. Informing about the Rajasthan government’s efforts he said, “I have been closely supervising the management of the Covid-19 epidemic in the state.

Till June 17, the total samples collected for tests were 6.37 lakh, which has increased to 15.26 lakh as on August 1.” He said due to the state’s efforts, the rate of infected people which was 2.12% as on June 17 has been limited to 2.79% as on August 1. The recovery rate of these infected people is 77.29% as on August 1 in the state.

