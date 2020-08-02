Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19; Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative

By Online Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that has claimed close to 35800 lives in India.

Taking to Twitter, 55-year-old Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who had previously tested positive for coronavirus has now tested negative and has been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He has now been advised home rest.

His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the good news with fans on Twitter and wrote, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan is, however, still COVID-19 positive. The actor took to Twitter to inform about his condition to his fans and wrote, " I, Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Two more members from the Bachchan family, Aishwarya and Aardhya had also tested positive. The duo has now recovered and is at home.