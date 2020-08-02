STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's first snow leopard conservation centre to come up in Uttarakhand

This global snow leopard project seeks to identify at least 20 landscapes and secure them as protected areas for the species till the year 2020. 

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

snow leopard

Image of snow leopard used for representational purpose only.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Uttarakhand state forest department will open India's first conversation centre for snow leopards in Uttarakashi district soon, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"The centre will come up at Lanka in Bhairoghhati area of Uttarkashi forest division. The decision will help to conserve the precious species," added the CM after chairing a meeting with state forest minister.

According to estimates, Uttarakhand has around 86 snow leopards. The state forest department is expected to start snow leopard estimation process with the help of camera traps from September this year. 

The exercise which is being termed as the first-ever in the country by experts got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In Uttarakhand, snow leopards are found in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gangotri National Park, Askot Wildlife Sanctuary and other places of altitude between 3000-4500 meters in total geographical area of around 13,000 square kilometres. 

The animal is considered to be one of the most enigmatic wild cat species due to its reclusive nature which has earned it a title of ‘Ghost of the Mountains’.

"This area will be divided into 80 grids of 15 sqkm each to viver the ground. The exercise will involve looking into factors such as habitat, prey base, threats and favorable conditions for species to thrive," said Ranjan Mishra, additional principal chief conservator of forest for wildlife of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, in October 2019, the first national protocol for snow leopard population assessment in five Himalayan states including Uttarakhand ‘Snow leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) was released by the union environment ministry.

Keeping in view the reduction in the global population of the big cat estimated between 4000-6500, the first international steering committee meeting to step up conservation efforts for the animal was organized in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in March 2015 of which India is a signatory too. 

This global snow leopard project seeks to identify at least 20 landscapes and secure them as protected areas for the species by the end of 2020. 

India has identified three such landscapes ranging around 47,000 sq km of area- Hemis-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Gangotri-Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand, and Kanchendzonga-Tawang in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Snow Leopard
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp