NDRF rescues over 10000 people in flood-affected Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Over 10,000 flood-affected people in Bihar's 14 districts were evacuated on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Commandant of 9th battalion of NDRF, Vijay Sinha said that at present total 23 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in 14 districts of Bihar. Five teams have been deployed in Saran, three in East Champaran, two in Gopalganj, two in Samastipur and Darbhanga, and one each in Supaul, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Madhubani, Araria, Katihar, Vaishali, Kishanganj to carry on the relief and rescue work.

Sinha, who is supervising the entire operation added that till now NDRF has evacuated more than 10,000 marooned people from flood-hit areas of districts Saran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Supaul.

NDRF rescuers are also assisting district authority in the transportation of relief items to flood-hit areas with the help of motorboats.

