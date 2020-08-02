STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha records 1434 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

Four districts - Ganjam, Khurda, Rayagada, Cuttack and Gajapati were major contributors to the tally with 320, 218, 197, 123 and 92 cases respectively.

Bhubaneswar

Locals purchase seafood from a Bhubaneswar market. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eleven more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha taking the death toll to 236. The
deceased included four from the worst hit Ganjam, three from Khurda and one each from Sundargarh, Jajpur and Kalahandi.

With this, the number of Covid fatalities rose to 103 in Ganjam, followed by 28 in Khurda, 11 each in Cuttack and Gajapati, 10 in Sundargarh and seven in Rayagada.

The State reported 1434 new cases from 29 of the 30 districts pushing the total number of cases to 34,913.

Four districts - Ganjam, Khurda, Rayagada, Cuttack and Gajapati were major contributors to the tally with 320, 218, 197, 123 and 92 cases respectively.

Ganjam tops the list of districts with 10,992 cases, followed by Khurda (4703), Cuttack (2248), Gajapati (1601), Sundargarh (1511), Jajpur (1345), Rayagada (1094) and Balasore (1012).

As many as 14608 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate and growth rate stood at 9.81 per cent and 4.28 pc. So far, 5,43,316 samples have been tested across the State, which has a cumulative positivity rate of 6.43 pc.

As plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in Odisha, the state government has appealed Covid survivors to donate plasma. They have been urged to call +91-7978660532 or email at cpt.scb.odisha@gmail.com for further assistance related to plasma donation.

