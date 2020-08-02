STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase one of new Ayodhya station to be completed by June 2021: Railways

The development work in platform number 1, 2/3, development of current circulating area and holding area will be completed, Northern Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Preparations ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya Saturday Aug. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first phase of the new Ayodhya station, modelled on the Ram temple, will be completed by next June and it will provide state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Railways said on Sunday.

Sanctioned in 2017-2018 at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the Ayodhya railway station will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 104 crore, Chaudhary said.

"The first phase of the new Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021," he said.

In the second phase, the construction of the new station building and other facilities will be undertaken, the statement said.

These facilities include renovation of the internal and external premises of the station to increase the facilities available, such as expansion of the number of ticket counters, waiting room expansion, three restrooms with air-conditioned facility, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet and 10-bed female dormitory with toilet.

Other facilities, including an additional footbridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets, are being planned.

Apart from this, the tourist centre, taxi booth, Shishu Vihar will be additional facilities.

"The holy city of Ayodhya, embellished with the footsteps of Lord Rama, has supernatural importance and in view of the importance of this city in the future, the railway is modernizing the Ayodhya railway station," the official said.

The construction work of a well-equipped building with the latest and modern passenger facilities of Ayodhya station is in progress, the statement said.

For this building, an approval of Rs 80 crore were sanctioned in the 2017-18 financial year and it been increased to Rs 104 crore at present, it said.

"This station building is being constructed by the RITES," it added.

The design of the railway station temple complete with domes, long "shikhars" and towering pillars has been conceptualised with the temple town in mind.

Once completed, the station will have a built up area of 1,000,00 sq feet.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

