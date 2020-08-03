As BJP-led Centre shapes up Ram temple plan, Congress in Chhattisgarh bets on Mata Kaushalya

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: While Ayodhya gets ready for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to kick-start the construction of Ram temple, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh bets on Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

The state government has outlined its scheme on creating a magnificent temple of Mata Kaushalya at Chadrakhuri, the birthplace of Rama's mother.

“We will make Lord Rama’s maternal home Chandrakhuri reverent and imposing as any place in mythological tales. The construction work of the temple will start in August and it would be the part of Ram Van Gaman Path plan”, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

The only ancient temple of Mata Kaushalya in the country is at Chandrakhuri, about 30 km from Raipur. The new plan will keep the original form of the temple intact while accomplishing a mega project for building a grand temple complex. The construction work, beautification plan, and campus development of temple would be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 15.78 crore, a senior official said.

As per the directive of the chief minister, the destination is to be developed as a tourist-pilgrimage site. Along with the beautification of the ancient Kaushalya Mata temple, a far superior civic amenities will also come into existence in the region.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Chhattisgarh has expressed deep resentment citing political acrimony for not inviting any Hindu religious seer or spiritual guru of Kabir Panth or tribal community from the state to grace the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya.

“It’s astonishing to find that there is none from the land of the maternal home of Lord Rama among the invitees for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan occasion, particularly when among the 600 people who have been invited include those from the RSS, VHP and big corporate houses”, averred Vikas Tiwari, Congress spokesperson.

Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. Lord Ram entered the land of Chhattisgarh, which according to the Treta Yuga (second of the four distinct ages of mankind as defined by Hinduism) was prominently mentioned as ‘Dakshin Kaushal’ and ‘Dandakaranya’. Valmiki’s Ramayan cited Lord Ram’s ‘Van Gaman’ trip (exile) through Dandakaranya. Lord Rama is believed to have spent over 10 months of his 14 years of exile in the territory of Chhattisgarh before proceeding further south.

The outstanding architecture of Chandrakhuri temple has been so designed that it suits the mythological connection. According to the spectacular layout, there will be a temple-island and new bridge designed to reach the pond temple. Beautiful ghat, dharamshala, and the circumambulated paths around the pond would be the key attractions.