Assam flood situation improves as major rivers continue receding trend, 8.54 lakh affected

Assam floods

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday with the river Brahmaputra and its tributaries maintaining a receding trend, though 8.54 lakh people in 19 districts are still affected by the calamity, a government bulletin said.

One person went missing in flood-hit Kokrajhar district, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) said.

This year's flood and landslides have claimed 135 lives across the state so far.

While 109 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

A total of 1,087 villages and crop area of 51,76,989 hectare are now affected by the deluge.

The number of flood-hit people decreased by 2.09 lakh since Saturday while that of the district was down by one.

A total of 11,887 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps.

Goalpara remained the worst-hit district with over 3.03 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon and South Salmara with 1.73 lakh and 68,625 affected people respectively.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district, Tezpur and Dhubri, while its tributaries such as the Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and the Sankosh are also flowing above the red mark at various places.

In Kaziranga National Park, 147 animals have died and 170 others were rescued so far, according to the DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Baksa, Bongaigaon, and Morigaon districts.

The 19 districts affected by the calamity are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.

