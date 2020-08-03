COVID-19 pandemic pauses Punjab students' foreign dream

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Covid-19 pandemic has put breaks on the flight of dreams of many students in Punjab to go abroad for higher education. While students are in a fix, this has come as an opportunity for the colleges and universities in the state to increase intake and also for the state government to prevent the drain of capital.

Every year, 1.5 to 2 lakh students from Punjab go to Canada, Australia, the UK and other countries. This year, admissions were put on hold in the wake of the global pandemic. While most institutes are not open yet, some are offering online classes. Canada recently announced Visa Approval in Principle that allows students to apply for online classes.The UK is granting students Post-Study Work Visa if they are unable to attend physical classes. However, the response has been lukewarm in Punjab so far. Every year, around 50,000 students from Punjab used to head abroad between July and September.

Foreign universities usually take admissions in the three sessions starting January, May or September. Students, already enrolled in courses abroad, are stuck as they cannot fly due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Paramjeet Singh, who has applied for Masters in Actuarial Sciences at Canada’s University of Calgary, said: “I am working in India and have applied for the Master’s course in Canada. I am in a dilemma to go this year or wait for next year as the course is very demanding. The course fees are high. Even if I attend online classes, I pay the same amount. So, postponing for a year seems like a better option.” “The consultant said I can pay the fee and my course will start online.

But I do not want to study online, as I will have to pay the same Rs 8.5 lakh fee and will not be able to attend classes physically. If I do the same course from a university in India, I will have to pay about Rs 1.50 lakh. Why spend more if you do not get practical knowledge?” said Gurdeep Kaur, who had applied for a Master’s course in Community Economic Development in Canada.

Shamsher Singh Sandhu, Managing Director of Canadian Migration Lawyers, said, “The students prefer to postpone their sessions because they want to attend physical classes. The reason is that their ultimate aim is to settle in that particular country.”

He said the cost factor was also a reason why the students, who have got admissions, are not keen to postpone their study visas. “When they go abroad, they pay the tuition fees and have to bear living expenses as well. One has to pay Rs 7-8 lakh as tuition fees for diploma courses in Canada and another Rs 5-7 lakh as living expenses in the first year. For Australia, students have to shell out Rs 12-15 lakh for the first year, and for a degree course in the UK, they spend around Rs 17-18 lakh annually. The students are worried that if their papers are processed and they get their visas, then they have to pay their annual fees and will be able to only attend online classes.” The massive exodus of students from Punjab not only means loss of human resources but also revenues.

An estimated Rs 27,000 crore goes out of Punjab each year on account of student education. While some are thinking of deferring their plans, many may shelve the idea of studying abroad in the wake of the uncertainty due to the Covid situation and other factors including restrictive policies. Educational institutions in the state hope to gain from the situation and increase their student intake by 25-30%

this year.

Prof Navdeep Goyal, Member, Syndicate and Senate, and Chairman of Committee to Make Policy Decisions about Admissions in Panjab University, says, “Admissions in rural and semi-rural colleges will increase.

Last year, 30% seats were vacant. We expect these will be filled this year.” Gurinder Singh, Secretary of Non-Government-Aided Colleges Management Federation, Punjab and Chandigarh expressed hope that parents will not send their children for studies abroad under the current circumstances. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal of Khalsa College, Amritsar, said they are expecting a 25% rise in admissions this year. He, however, reckoned that the trend will not last long.

