CRPF Inspector among 11 COVID-19 deaths in J&K as state's tally goes past 22,000 mark

They said the official suffered a cardiac arrest and later his COVID-19 test report came positive.

Published: 03rd August 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector posted in Srinagar has died due to the coronavirus infection on Monday, officials said.

The Inspector-rank officer belonged to the 1st battalion of the country's largest paramilitary force.

This is the 19th death due to the coronavirus pandemic in the paramilitary force.

Over 130 fresh COVID-19 infection cases were also reported in the CRPF on Monday.

Out of the total 4,391 cases of the disease in the force, 2,398 are active while the rest have recovered, they said.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism-hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir Valley.

With 590 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally went past the 22,000-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, even as 11 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 407 in the Union Territory, officials said.

"Eleven persons, who were COVID-19 positive, died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours," an official said.

He added that while two deaths were reported from Jammu, nine were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The death toll due to the coronavirus has climbed to 407 in the Union Territory -- 377 in the valley, 30 in the Jammu region.

The 590 new cases took the tally of infected people to 22,006, the officials said.

Of the new cases, 157 were from the Jammu region and 433 from the valley, they added.

There are 7,567 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory currently, while 14,032 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The cases detected on Monday include 60 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 180 new cases, followed by Jammu (72) and Ganderbal (56) districts.

