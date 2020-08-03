STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curfew clamped in Assam’s Silchar after group clash

Reports suggest the trouble broke out when some people were putting up posters of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Published: 03rd August 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 02:50 PM

Policemen patrolling a street in Silchar town (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Curfew has been clamped in the Malugram area of Silchar town in Assam’s Cachar district following a clash between people from two communities.

District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli said the curfew was clamped in areas under Malugram police outpost of the town as simmering tension prevailed and there was a likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquillity.

“Two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other at Ghoniwala area of Silchar town on Sunday evening. Assam Police, CRPF and other security personnel rushed to the area of the incident and brought the situation under control,” the DM said.

The police are investigating the cause of the incident during which shops of both communities were also vandalised. Reports suggest the trouble broke out when some people were putting up posters of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The authorities fanned out security personnel across localities to thwart any untoward incident. Superintendent of Police BL Meena said the situation was under control.

“It was a fight between two boys that snowballed into a group clash. Nobody was injured. An ambulance and two shops were attacked. The situation is under control,” Meena told The New Indian Express.

The SP said he had reached the spot within five minutes of being informed of the incident.

“We are investigating the incident. No arrest has been made so far. We want that nobody gives it a communal colour. We have asked all our police stations to be on alert. The two neighbouring districts of Hailakandi and Karimganj are also maintaining an alert,” the SP said.

He said the troops had been deployed as a confidence-building measure and to keep the criminal elements at bay. The district administration has convened a peace meeting with leaders from both communities.

