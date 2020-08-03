STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: This is the time to resist not fear, says Hany Babu's wife Jenny Rowena

The NIA had arrested Hany Babu for allegedly propagating 'Naxal activities and Maoist ideology' and being a 'co-conspirator' in the Elgar Parishad case.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

DU professor Dr Jenny Rowena. (Photo| Miranda House)

DU professor Dr Jenny Rowena. (Photo| Miranda House)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

A day after a 10-member National Investigative Agency (NIA) team conducted raids at Delhi University professor Hany Babu’s residence, his wife Dr Jenny Rowena said that they will fight the legal battle without giving in to fear.

The NIA had arrested 54-year-old Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil for allegedly propagating “Naxal activities and Maoist ideology” and being a "co-conspirator" in the Elgar Parishad case.

Babu is the latest person and the 12th person to be arrested in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, poet Varavara Rao (who is fighting COVID-19), Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and other intellectuals on charges of provocation which led to clashes among caste groups leading to loss of life and property in Koregaon Bhima. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rowena, an associate professor at the Miranda House college said,” The government is giving out a message to others that if you speak up like Babu, you’ll also face the same consequences. We are not even Leftist but we are being branded as Maoists. They are talking about things that we have no idea about. This is not a time to fear, this is the time to resist”.

This is the second time that their home has been raided after 2018. “The NIA seized cash receipts of the defence committee. The NIA took hard drives without giving me hash value so I don’t know what they will say. I kept telling them that you can’t take devices but they have taken away anyway,” she added.

A hash value is a numeric value that identifies data, which acts as an electronic seal on digital devices. It is used in courts to prove that data on digital devices has not been tampered with.

Questioning the government's malicious intent to throttle dissent she said, "The impunity with which they can do this to a person who has not even stepped out for a protest outside the university. How can they call Babu a Maoist when he has always adhered to Constitutional values? Why would Babu keep documents in a computer that can incriminate him and wait for the police to arrive”.

She added that "why would Babu sit with documents that could implicate him" after they found his name in an alleged letter on prison-rights activist Rona Wilson’s hard disk. The police claimed that the letter mentioned a Naxal plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the government

Babu is a member of “The Committee for the Defence and Release of GN Saibaba”, a former DU professor who was charged with life for allegedly having Maoist ties.

Despite the ongoing pandemic posing a threat to jail inmates, the Government of India has been arresting students and intellectuals for their alleged involvement in riots, which has drawn heavy criticism from the civil society.

"Students can’t speak, teachers can’t speak, this is fascism. If not for the pandemic, imagine the protests that would have erupted in DU. Last time, there were so many people who raised their voices in the aftermath of just a raise, this time it would have been huge," she said.

"From my college friends to Babu’s friends everyone has shown their support and that is our biggest strength. My department too has been very supportive,” she added.

"My family is ready, Babu is ready to face them".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hany Babu Jenny Rowena Elgar Parishad
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp