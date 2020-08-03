Gyms, Yoga centres to reopen from August 5. Here are the guidelines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday, in the guidelines issued for gymnasiums and yoga institutes, said that elderly people above the age of 65 years, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 should not use them in closed spaces.

Under Unlock 3.0 guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs, gyms and Yoga centres across the country have been allowed to start opening from August 5, provided that they are not in Covid-19 containment areas.

“Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible," said the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The guidelines said that while Yogic kriyas are to be avoided or planned in open spaces, users should be put in batches and allocated staggered timings to avoid overcrowding of people while entering and exiting the fitness centre.

Each batch could have a gap of 15-30 minutes in between to keep rush at bay and facilitate cleaning and disinfecting process, said the advisory.

“Those having oxygen saturation level below 95% should not be allowed to exercise,” it added.

Wearing of masks and face covers is mandatory. However, people may use a visor as a preventive measure if masks lead to breathing difficulties during exercising, the ministry has said people

Frequent hand washing and using hand sanitisers have been emphasised by the government which has also advised a strict practice of “respiratory etiquettes”.

The owners and managers of gymnasiums and yoga institutes have been directed to plan fitness activities keeping the floor area of 4 sq meter per person.

Utilisation of outdoor space, if any, has been encouraged and such centres have also been asked to create specific pathways for entry and exit points into the premises by using floor or wall markings. Regular and timely disinfection of premises, machines, equipment to be carried out.

“Promote card-based, contactless payment,” the guidelines read. The government has also called for the need to limit staff on general gym floors or in specific workout areas.