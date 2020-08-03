STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India tells China to deliver complete disengagement

India has done precautionary deployment all along the 3,488-km LAC, de facto border between India and China.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

China and India flags (Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rejecting China’s claim that disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was more or less over, India on Sunday demanded complete disengagement of troops from Finger 4 and Patrolling Point 17A and other stand-off points. 

According to sources, India hardened its stance during the fifth round of talks between Corps Commanders of the two countries held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC on Sunday, in a bid to thwart China’s salami-slicing tactics. 

“Talks are being held and complete disengagement of troops from the remaining standoff points will be the main agenda,” sources told TNIE on Sunday evening, when the talks were still on. Finger 4 on the northern flank of Pangong Lake and Patrolling Point 17A (Gogra) are the places where China has not fulfilled the commitments of disengagement as decided in previous meetings. 

Disengagement at PP14 (Galwan Valley) and PP15 was completed and verification done in the beginning of July. Sources said Chinese troops left the heights at Finger 4 but remained deployed on the ridges in the vicinity. Also, the disengagement is pending at PP17A. 

“Our stance is status quo ante before Chinese troops moved forward in the first week of May” source added. 

Indian XIV Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Maj Gen Lin Liu, Commander of the South Xinjian Military District have been representing their respective sides. Earlier meetings were held on June 6, June 22, June 30 and July 14. The Chinese troops had clashed with the Indian troops on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 and subsequently moved their troops forward. 

Later, the artillery and armoured assets were moved. Thereafer, both sides deployed fighters in forward areas. India has done precautionary deployment all along the 3,488-km LAC, de facto border between India and China.

China had on July 25 said disengagement was complete in Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra but was silent on Pangong Tso. In response, India said there has been some progress but disengagement is not yet over. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp