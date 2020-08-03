STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram to treat infected security personnel, civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals

Officials observed it was not 'medically healthy' to treat infected security personnel and civilian patients at the same hospital.

Published: 03rd August 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

A medical lab technician collects swab sample. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has decided to treat coronavirus-infected security personnel and civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals in the state, an official said on Monday.

The decision in this regard was taken during an emergency meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Sunday in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases among security personnel posted in the northeastern state, he said.

Officials observed it was not "medically healthy" to treat infected security personnel and civilian patients at the same hospital, he said.

It was decided that the nursing school in Sercchip town will be reserved for infected Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, while jawans of other paramilitary and armed forces will be treated at the AYUSH Hospital at Thenzawl in Sercchip district and the Tribal Art Centre at Tanhril in Aizawl, he said.

Apart from these facilities, Assam Rifles has its own COVID-19 care centre at Zokhawsang near Aizawl.

Civilian patients will be treated at the Beraw COVID- 19 care centre and the multipurpose centre at ITI locality in Aizawl, the official said.

There are 64 beds for COVID-19 patients at the state- run Zoram Medical College here.

It was also decided that guidelines will be framed for quarantining of security personnel, he said.

Mizoram had on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 55 more people, including 47 security personnel, tested positive for the infection.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 215.

Security personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffers constitute 76.74 per cent of the total number of active cases in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Mizoram coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp