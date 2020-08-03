STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s human trials

The SII has a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca which has got the licence for the vaccine.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University, UK, the Centre said on Monday.

The SII has a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca which has got the licence for the vaccine.

The experimental vaccine AZD1222, produced promising immune response in early-stage clinical trials, the Lancet announced two weeks ago, raising hopes that it could be available for public use by the end of the year.

Sources said that on Sunday evening, the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation green-signalled the trial after evaluating it thoroughly.

As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses of the vaccine 4 weeks apart (first dose on day 1 and the second dose on day 28) following which the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals, sources said.

They added that the biotechnology firm has to submit safety data, evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board to the regulator before it can proceed to phase-3 of the clinical trial.

Currently, phase 2, 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University is on in the United Kingdom and phase 3 clinical trial for the same vaccine candidate has started in Brazil. In South Africa, the vaccine is being assessed in phase 1 and 2 trials.

This particular vaccine candidate uses a common cold virus or adenovirus, which has been weakened so that it can’t cause any disease in humans, and is genetically modified to code for the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

The trial of the vaccine in India has been dubbed as especially significant as it is still unclear whether and how the different pre-existing immunity levels to the carrier adenovirus might impact the response to the vaccine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SII Oxford vaccine dgci AZD1222
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp