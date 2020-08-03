Shubh ghadi bas apne dwar par hai: An emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning

Namita Bajpai By

AYODHYA: Ayodhya is decked up to celebrate bhoomi pujan ahead of the construction of the long-awaited Ram temple. The feeling of ‘closure’ is an overbearing sentiment here. With just two days to go for D-day, this sentiment transcends caste, class, social groups and even religions.

“Dhal chuki hai shama muskura le sanam, ek nayi subaha duniya mein aane ko hai..... (the candle is about to melt, just smile my beloved as a new dawn is around the horizon) ” This is how Mahant Virendra sums up the mood in Ayodhya as soon as one enters temple town.

It has been a long wait for those yearning for the mandir. Just a little less than a year since the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in favour of the construction of the temple, the big step is being taken.

The Ram Janmabhoomi trust was formed on February 5, 2020 and they had planned to hold Bhoomi Pujan during Navratra in March-April 2020. However, the COVID pandemic then struck. Now that the realisation has dawned that the temple construction will finally begin two days from now, Ayodhya is heaving a sigh of relief.

Women go shopping two days ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya. (Below) Man displays clothes for deities | Express

“Shubh ghadi bas apne dwar par hai. Ab prateeksha ke pal samapt hone ko hain. Bhavanayen mukhar ho rahi hain par shabd saath chhod rahe hain. Prasannata na keval Ayodhya ke har kan mein hai apitu usse sampurna rashtra aur samast vishwa ke Ram Bhakt anubhav kar rahe hain (The auspicious hour is now at our doorstep. The wait is about to be over. Emotions are high but words fail to express the feelings. Joy is not only in the air of Ayodhya but it is across the nation and being felt by Ram devotees across the globe)” says Mahant Raju Das, head priest of the revered Hanumangarhi temple.

The rancour that had piled up after seven decades of legal battle and three decades of political one-upmanship over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land is melting. All this while, the town was caught in a time warp. Now the talk is of new beginnings. For both Hindus and Muslims.

Says Mohammad Ismail Ansari, member Babri Masjid Action Committee, "We have buried the past. Now, is the time to move ahead. We all want development of Ayodhya. Temple will bring a slew of development projects. The town needs them desperately. We all are ready to welcome out PM."

For local Hindus born before 1990s, it is a highly emotional moment. Most are at a loss to describe it in words. Even a year ago, when asked about the temple, they would reply with characteristic sarcasm about how political parties were keeping the issue alive for electoral gains. Now that it is going to happen, they are overwhelmed.

“We are fortunate to live this moment. The only regret is that my father, who was part of the temple movement, could not be a part of this historic event which will herald an altogether new era of positivity, development and growth. My father passed away last year,” says Abhisar Tiwari, a student of Saket Degree College.

As the city dons a ‘Pitambar’ (an ochre sheet), the favourite colour of Lord Ram, the songs of celebrations emanate from thousands of temples of the town. Ayodhya has over 40,000 temples. There is hardly any street without a temple.

“This is the favourite colour of our beloved Ram. We have painted all our houses in yellow,” says Amrita Shukla, while decorating the front of her house with a beautiful ‘Rangoli’. Murals adorning the walls depict the life and times of Lord Ram.

“Aaj Ayodhya ki har gali, har marg, har deewar prabhu ke agman ke spandan ko anubhav kar raha hai. Ayodhya utsahit hai unke swagat ke liye, unke mandir nirman ke liye .. ek swapna akaar lene ko tayyar hai (Every street of Ayodhya can feel the pulse. We are ready to welcome our beloved Lord Ram. A dream is set to take shape),” says Mahant Parmahans Das of Tapasvini Chhavni.

At Kanak Bhawan, as a group of women sing welcome songs in the local Awadhi dialect, the coronavirus caution has been thrown to the winds.

“There may be Corona. It will not be able to do any harm to any of us. We are now protected by the kavach of our Prabhu Ram,” says Poonam Singh, leading the group of women singing bhajans and dancing to the tune of tabla.

“It’s going to be a Diwali before Diwali this year in Ayodhya. Had coronavirus not been there, it would have been a double Diwali,” says potter Ashok Kumar in a nearby village Jaisinghpur. He has been entrusted to make 1 lakh earthen lamps before August 4.

“The banks of Saryu will come alive with lakhs of diyas. These waves carrying diyas will dance to the divinity. We will celebrate a three-day long diwali as the dream of ages is coming true. We will recreate Treta yug,” says Chandan Gupta, shop keeper near the banks of Saryu.

On the other side, a group of youngsters are preparing to illuminate the ghat with around a lakh diyas each on all three days of rituals.

As one reaches the Karyashala (workshop), one finds that work of cleaning and carving the stones is being carried out on a war footing. Abuzz with hectic activity, it also houses the office of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust where marathon meetings are going on to finalise arrangements for the D-Day.

“We are not sleeping a bit these days and still there is no fatigue. The zeal to translate our eternal dream into reality has given us the strength to withstand this pressure,” says Neeraj Singh, with a smile as he rushes to fulfil the responsibility he is entrusted with.