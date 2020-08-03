STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar DGP to speak to Maharashtra Police on cop being quarantined in Mumbai, says Nitish Kumar

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters her

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters here.

Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Speaking to ANI, the Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai."

Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. 

