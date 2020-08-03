West Bengal government hiding info on graft: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday accused CM Mamata Banerjee’s administration of hiding information related to political violence, cyclone Amphan corruption and outcome of Bengal’s global business summit. In his three consecutive tweets, Dhankhar raised questions on the rule of law in Bengal and said opacity would breed scams.

Reacting to Dhankhar’s allegations, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the governor should know his limits. “He the face of the BJP in West Bengal and he keeps echoing the party’s voice,” Banerjee said. CPI(M)’s central committee member Sujan Chakrabarty said the issues mentioned by the governor in his tweets were raised in the state Assembly on several occasions.