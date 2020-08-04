STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: Yogi directs officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in UP hospitals

The state's infection tally stands at 97,362 and the death toll at 1,778, an official statement said on Monday.

Rows of beds lined up in a hall at the Weddingz.in banquet hall in Kirti Nagar that has been converted into a temporary quarantine facility for people infected with the coronavirus, in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals.

"An additional 50,000 beds should be arranged in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals where serious coronavirus patients are admitted. For these beds, health workers and other necessary arrangements should also be made," Adityanath noted while asking DGs of Health and Medical Education to initiate action within a time frame.

He gave the directives at a review meeting held at his residence here.

The chief minister said Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) in every district should be run effectively, adding that the responsibility of DMs will be fixed for their smooth functioning.

Those on home isolation should be called twice from these centres to know about their health, he said, adding that there should be alertness to break the chain of coronavirus.

The CM also called for increasing the number of ventilator beds and improving health facilities in Kanpur where coronavirus cases are rising.

