Draft defence production and export policy with USD 25 billion turnover by 2025 released

Further the plan is to promote export of defence products and become part of the global defence value chains.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020) which will be the guiding document of the ministry.

The goal will be 'to position India amongst the leading countries of the world in defence and aerospace sectors,'

MoD in its official statement said, "The DPEPP 2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of MoD to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports."

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, multiple announcements were made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Package'. The policy has stepped ahead and laid out goals and objectives to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crores (USD 25Bn) including export turnover of Rs 35,000 Crore (USD 5 Bn) in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by 2025.

The goals also include developing a dynamic, robust and competitive Defence industry, including Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding industry to cater to the needs of Armed forces with quality products. Through domestic design and development, goal will be to reduce dependence on imports and take forward "Make in India" initiatives.

Further the plan is to promote export of defence products and become part of the global defence value chains. Plan also includes the creation of an environment that encourages Research and Development, rewards innovation, creates Indian Intellectual Property ownership and promotes a robust and self-reliant defence industry.

For securing the goals enumerated in policy, it brings out multiple strategies focusing on areas like procurement reforms, indigenisation and support to MSMEs/Startups, Optimising Resource Allocation. It will also look into investment promotion, FDI and Ease of Doing Business. As per the policy, attention will be also on the Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board, Quality Assurance and Testing Infrastructure and export Promotion.

The draft DPEPP 2020 has been uploaded on the website of MoD’s Department of Defence Production for public consultation and seeking inputs/comments from the stakeholders. Based on the comments received, the policy would be promulgated by the MoD. Inputs/comments on the draft policy can be sent latest by August 17, 2020 to the email id dirpnc-ddp@nic.in.

