Hours after surrender, Maoist helps cops trace two live IEDs in Dantewada

The IEDs were planted to target the forces out on the operations, Guddi Karma, the surrendered Maoist, revealed.

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A 24-year-old Maoist, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, surrendered before the police and a few hours later assisted the forces to uncover two improvised explosive devices (IED) in the strife-torn Dantewada district, the police said on Tuesday.

“As many as 10 cases on various Naxal-related incidents were registered against Karma, who surrendered during the Lon Varatu campaign at the behest of the tribal villagers. Hours later he took the police to the spots where the Maoists had planted two IEDs of 10 kg and 3 kg. Later, the bombs were diffused”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

To add impetus to the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign ‘Lon Varatu’ (return to your home/village) has been launched by the Chhattisgarh Police in an edgy district of Dantewada in June this year.

Maoists Surrendered Maoists Naxal IED blast
