Independence Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak

By PTI

GANGTOK: The 74th Independence Day celebrations will be subdued in Sikkim due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

The state-level function will be held at Manan Bhawan here instead of Paljor Stadium, the usual venue, they said.

The event will be held on a smaller scale with limited invitees, but with the same zeal, enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour like previous years, an official said.

The programme will be live-streamed across various digital platforms, he said.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Monday, the official added.

The Himalayan state has reported 688 COVID-19 cases till Monday, of which 390 are active.